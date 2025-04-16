Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Christian Michel's Incarceration in AgustaWestland Case

Delhi court seeks explanation from Tihar Jail authorities for housing Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, with a 'desperate accused' in the AgustaWestland case. The court demands a status report and addresses allegations of misconduct and poisoning. James was granted bail under stringent conditions as the investigation unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:16 IST
A Delhi court has demanded an explanation from Tihar Jail officials regarding the housing arrangements of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, alongside a 'desperate accused' within the prison.

The court, led by Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, has requested a status report from the jail authorities by April 29, following allegations of poisoning against James, a British national extradited from Dubai in December 2018.

Despite being granted bail in cases related to the CBI and ED, James remains embroiled in controversy. He is required to meet strict bail conditions, marking his attendance every 15 days and avoiding interference with the ongoing investigation.

