Controversy Surrounds Christian Michel's Incarceration in AgustaWestland Case
Delhi court seeks explanation from Tihar Jail authorities for housing Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, with a 'desperate accused' in the AgustaWestland case. The court demands a status report and addresses allegations of misconduct and poisoning. James was granted bail under stringent conditions as the investigation unfolds.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has demanded an explanation from Tihar Jail officials regarding the housing arrangements of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, alongside a 'desperate accused' within the prison.
The court, led by Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, has requested a status report from the jail authorities by April 29, following allegations of poisoning against James, a British national extradited from Dubai in December 2018.
Despite being granted bail in cases related to the CBI and ED, James remains embroiled in controversy. He is required to meet strict bail conditions, marking his attendance every 15 days and avoiding interference with the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico and U.S. Collaborate on Extradition of Alleged Drug Traffickers
Mexico Prepares Extradition Lists Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
US Supreme Court Denies Appeal, Paving Way for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions
US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana