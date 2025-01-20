Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearms Gang

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate gang notorious for supplying firearms across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This operation, which led to the arrest of three individuals, underscores a significant breakthrough in curbing illegal arms distribution in the region.

The police disclosed that they confiscated five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols, and 28 live cartridges during the crackdown. The operation stemmed from an investigation initiated on December 15 last year, triggered by intelligence about Kuldeep, a known criminal planning a robbery in Delhi's Burari area. Kuldeep was swiftly apprehended, and a semi-automatic pistol was seized, marking a turning point in the investigation.

Authorities revealed that a deeper interrogation of Kuldeep exposed his involvement in the 2023 Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery. After securing bail, Kuldeep reconnected with an associate, who introduced him to arms dealer Praveen. This connection unraveled a larger network, leading to Praveen's arrest and uncovering a well-established supply chain of illegal firearms, demonstrating a serious and ongoing issue in the region.

