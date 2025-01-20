Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearms Gang

The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate firearms syndicate operating across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of multiple weapons and ammunition, revealing long-standing illegal arms supplies linked to significant criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:54 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearms Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate gang notorious for supplying firearms across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This operation, which led to the arrest of three individuals, underscores a significant breakthrough in curbing illegal arms distribution in the region.

The police disclosed that they confiscated five semi-automatic pistols, six country-made pistols, and 28 live cartridges during the crackdown. The operation stemmed from an investigation initiated on December 15 last year, triggered by intelligence about Kuldeep, a known criminal planning a robbery in Delhi's Burari area. Kuldeep was swiftly apprehended, and a semi-automatic pistol was seized, marking a turning point in the investigation.

Authorities revealed that a deeper interrogation of Kuldeep exposed his involvement in the 2023 Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery. After securing bail, Kuldeep reconnected with an associate, who introduced him to arms dealer Praveen. This connection unraveled a larger network, leading to Praveen's arrest and uncovering a well-established supply chain of illegal firearms, demonstrating a serious and ongoing issue in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025