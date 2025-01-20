Bangladesh Enhances Border Security with Non-Lethal Weapons

The interim government of Bangladesh announced on Monday its plan to arm the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) with non-lethal sound grenades and tear gas canisters. This decision mirrors the practices already in place by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

Home Affairs Adviser retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed the news during a press conference at the Secretariat. "We have already approved the procurement of sound grenades and tear gas shells for BGB," he stated, following a meeting on law and order issues attended by his colleagues.

Chowdhury assured that the decision would not be perceived negatively by India, emphasizing that the border remains stable. The initiative serves as a measure to enhance the BGB's capacity to maintain peace and respond swiftly in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)