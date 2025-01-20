Left Menu

Bangladesh Enhances Border Security with Non-Lethal Weapons

Bangladesh's interim government has decided to equip its Border Guard Bangladesh with non-lethal sound grenades and tear gas canisters, aligning its practices with India's Border Security Force. The move aims to maintain peace along the 4,096-km-long border shared by both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:24 IST
Bangladesh Enhances Border Security with Non-Lethal Weapons
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The interim government of Bangladesh announced on Monday its plan to arm the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) with non-lethal sound grenades and tear gas canisters. This decision mirrors the practices already in place by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

Home Affairs Adviser retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed the news during a press conference at the Secretariat. "We have already approved the procurement of sound grenades and tear gas shells for BGB," he stated, following a meeting on law and order issues attended by his colleagues.

Chowdhury assured that the decision would not be perceived negatively by India, emphasizing that the border remains stable. The initiative serves as a measure to enhance the BGB's capacity to maintain peace and respond swiftly in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025