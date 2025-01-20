Left Menu

Supreme Court's Take on Delhi's Vehicle Pollution: New Measures Under Consideration

The Supreme Court seeks responses from various authorities to tackle vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR. The court focuses on parking norms for new constructions and promoting electric vehicles. Hearing a PIL since 1985, it emphasizes enforcing hologram stickers for vehicles to manage pollution effectively.

The Supreme Court widened its hearing scope on Monday by requesting responses from authorities like the MCD and DDA regarding the surge in vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan announced their intent to review construction permissions, emphasizing that no building would be allowed without a specified parking lot.

Additionally, the court explored restrictions on car purchases per family and the crucial need for a robust public transport system to curb vehicular emissions.

The top court queried the government's strategy to make electric vehicles more accessible.

Besides the DDA and MCD, it issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, and the CAQM, scheduling the hearing for February 3.

Informed by the CAQM about urging compliance with emission standards, the court acknowledged the significant role of vehicular pollution in deteriorating air quality.

Reviewing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta in 1985, the bench also considered mandating hologram-based color-coded stickers for nationwide vehicles to ensure effective pollution control.

Since 2018, the court's forward-looking initiative involved using light blue stickers for petrol and CNG vehicles, and orange for diesel, to identify vehicle fuel types and registration dates.

The NCR comprises states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

