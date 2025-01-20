Left Menu

UK Rejects 'Stormont Brake' Appeal Over EU Law in Northern Ireland

The UK government dismissed Northern Ireland unionists' plea to activate 'Stormont Brake', aimed at blocking an EU law impacting the region. This mechanism, under the Windsor Framework, allows a third of Belfast's lawmakers to stop EU legislative changes if deemed harmful to Northern Irish daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:23 IST
UK Rejects 'Stormont Brake' Appeal Over EU Law in Northern Ireland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Monday, the British government denied an attempt by Northern Ireland's unionist politicians to invoke the 'Stormont Brake', a mechanism brought in post-Brexit to block an EU law's application in the region. The Democratic Unionist Party and Ulster Unionist Party aimed to halt EU rules on chemical packaging and labeling.

Northern Ireland maintained its place in the EU single market for goods after the UK's EU exit to preserve the delicate border with Ireland. The February 2023 Windsor Framework allows the UK to stop EU law amendments in Northern Ireland, provided a third of regional lawmakers across two parties make the request.

The rule can only be enforced if the UK and EU concur, either with the approval of Northern Irish politicians or under exceptional conditions. Unionists cited the rules' divergence from UK standards, pointing to minimum font sizes and spacing as significant. A Northern Irish parliamentary committee couldn't conclude if the rules significantly impact daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025