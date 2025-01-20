Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Bail Extension for Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao Rape Case

The Delhi High Court denied extending interim bail for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP leader, in the Unnao rape cases. Sengar, facing a life sentence, was directed to surrender after failing to notify the rape survivor of his extension plea. His request was also opposed by the CBI.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has refused to extend the interim bail for expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the Unnao rape cases. Sengar, who was previously granted bail on medical grounds, failed to secure further relief as his application for extension had not been shared with the survivor.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur ordered his immediate custody, emphasizing that the application had not been served. During a subsequent hearing related to the custodial death of the survivor's father, Justice Vikas Mahajan remarked that further interim relief would be futile given the division bench's prior decision.

Sengar, serving a life sentence in the main rape case, attempted to argue for suspension of his 10-year sentence in the custodial death case. However, his plea, citing an upcoming eye surgery, was rejected. The CBI opposed the extension, stressing a previous court directive that no further bail extension would be granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

