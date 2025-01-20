Left Menu

Fierce Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border Gunfight Claims Lives of Maoists

A gunfight between security forces and Maoists at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border resulted in the death of two female Maoists. The joint operation continued as a significant cache of arms was seized. The identities of the deceased remain unknown as efforts to apprehend remaining extremists proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A violent encounter between security forces and left-wing extremists erupted at the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least two female Maoists, according to DGP Y B Khurania.

In the joint operation, Odisha police's Special Operation Group, Chhattisgarh's E-30 force, and the CRPF seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition. The operation commenced on Sunday night following intelligence about Maoist presence in the Kularighat reserve forest.

The operation is ongoing, with a massive search in the area, and substantial firearms, ammunition, and IEDs have been recovered by the forces. The identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

