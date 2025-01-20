Left Menu

Harrowing Incident of Elderly Abuse in Amravati

Five individuals, including a police liaison officer, were arrested in Amravati, Maharashtra, for assaulting a 77-year-old woman. The mob accused her of black magic, forcing her to drink urine and parading her with a garland of slippers, leading to charges under the Maharashtra Black Magic Act.

Amravati | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:55 IST
Harrowing Incident of Elderly Abuse in Amravati
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case from Amravati, Maharashtra, five individuals have been arrested for brutally assaulting a 77-year-old woman, according to police reports. The incident unfolded on December 30 when the elderly victim was subjected to severe abuse, allegedly for practicing black magic.

Among those apprehended was a police 'patil', who, along with others, was charged under the Maharashtra Black Magic Act. The shocking details came to light after the victim's son and daughter-in-law lodged a complaint with senior officials.

The heart-wrenching ordeal saw the woman being forced to consume urine and dog excreta, and paraded with a garland of slippers, marking a grave violation of her dignity and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

