Indonesia Weighs Repatriation of Guantanamo Detainee Linked to Bali Bombings

Indonesia is considering the repatriation of Riduan Isamuddin, known as Hambali, a Guantanamo detainee linked to the 2002 Bali bombings. Though the statute of limitations has expired, Indonesia feels a duty to its citizen, despite the gravity of his alleged crimes involving al Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:00 IST
Indonesia is contemplating the repatriation of Guantanamo Bay detainee Riduan Isamuddin, better known as Hambali, who is accused of orchestrating some of the nation's deadliest terrorist attacks, including the 2002 Bali bombings.

Hambali, once described by former U.S. President George W. Bush as 'one of the world's most lethal terrorists,' allegedly played a key role in the Bali nightclub attack that killed over 200 people and the 2003 Jakarta Marriott Hotel bombing. Arrested in a 2003 U.S.-led operation in Thailand, he was transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2006.

Indonesia's Senior Minister for Law and Human Rights, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, highlighted the expired statute of limitations for Hambali's cases in Indonesia and emphasized the government's responsibility to care for its citizen. The proposed repatriation plan, which requires careful consideration due to its sensitive nature, will be discussed with the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

