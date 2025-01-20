Political Storm: Siddaramaiah's Controversial Land Allotment Case
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is entangled in a politically charged land allotment case. The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in a MUDA-linked money laundering probe. The case involves Siddaramaiah, his family, and has drawn accusations of political motivation from opposing parties.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vehemently denied accusations from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding involvement in a MUDA site allotment case, calling the claims politically motivated.
The case, initiated by an ED statement on January 17, accuses Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and other associates of money laundering concerning land allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The ED reported it has attached 142 immovable assets valued around Rs 300 crore.
Siddaramaiah alleged that the ED's actions were orchestrated under the influence of the BJP. Despite being questioned by the Karnataka Lokayukta, he maintains no involvement in the alleged corruption, asserting the charges are baseless and politically driven.
