Dinesh Waghmare Takes Charge as Maharashtra State Election Commissioner

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced the appointment of senior IAS officer Dinesh Waghmare as the new State Election Commissioner (SEC). This pivotal position was left unoccupied late last year and is critical ahead of local body polls.

According to an official notification, Waghmare, previously the additional principal secretary in the social justice department, will hold the position for a five-year term. The appointment replaces retired bureaucrat U P S Madan, who concluded his term in September last year.

In his new role as the SEC, Waghmare will be responsible for overseeing the preparation and management of electoral rolls and conducting elections for zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, gram panchayats, municipal corporations, including those in Mumbai, and councils throughout Maharashtra. The state cabinet had last week empowered Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend candidates for this significant role.

(With inputs from agencies.)