Trump's Controversial Moves: Immigration Overhaul

President-elect Donald Trump plans to overhaul the United States immigration policies by ending birthright citizenship, sending troops to the southern border, and restricting asylum access. The measures are expected to face legal challenges, particularly the move to end automatic citizenship for those born in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:41 IST
In an ambitious policy shift, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to issue a series of executive orders aimed at radically altering the United States' immigration framework. Among the bold steps planned are ending birthright citizenship, deploying troops to the southern border, and restricting asylum access, a White House insider revealed on condition of anonymity.

As Trump's inauguration looms, immigrant communities brace for the impending changes, which were a cornerstone of his campaign pledge to reinforce border security. Critics argue that some executive orders, particularly those targeting automatic citizenship for individuals born in the country, will face immediate legal battles in court.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of these measures, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its commitment to curtail illegal immigration and enforce mass deportations. Additional plans include a temporary suspension of the refugee program, echoing similar actions taken during Trump's first term, which had significantly reduced refugee admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

