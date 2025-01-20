Trump's Controversial Moves: Immigration Overhaul

In an ambitious policy shift, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to issue a series of executive orders aimed at radically altering the United States' immigration framework. Among the bold steps planned are ending birthright citizenship, deploying troops to the southern border, and restricting asylum access, a White House insider revealed on condition of anonymity.

As Trump's inauguration looms, immigrant communities brace for the impending changes, which were a cornerstone of his campaign pledge to reinforce border security. Critics argue that some executive orders, particularly those targeting automatic citizenship for individuals born in the country, will face immediate legal battles in court.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the implementation of these measures, the Trump administration remains steadfast in its commitment to curtail illegal immigration and enforce mass deportations. Additional plans include a temporary suspension of the refugee program, echoing similar actions taken during Trump's first term, which had significantly reduced refugee admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)