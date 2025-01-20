Left Menu

Inderjit Kaur Becomes Ludhiana's First Female Mayor

Inderjit Kaur has been elected as the first female mayor of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, marking a significant milestone under the AAP leadership. Alongside, Rakesh Prashar and Prince Johar have taken office as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. The AAP secured a majority in recent civic polls, promising city development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic moment for Ludhiana, AAP's Inderjit Kaur was appointed as the city's first female mayor on Monday. The appointment followed the oath ceremony of 95 newly-elected councillors.

Rakesh Prashar and Prince Johar have taken charge as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, solidifying AAP's leadership in the city's municipal corporation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP state chief Aman Arora extended their congratulations, detailing plans for city development and pledging transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

