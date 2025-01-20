Gujarat Assembly's Financial Roadmap: Budget Session Announced
The Gujarat legislative assembly's Budget Session is scheduled from February 19 to March 28. Governor Acharya Devvrat convened the session, where Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai will present the state budget for the financial year 2025-26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat legislative assembly is set to hold its Budget Session from February 19 to March 28, according to an official statement released on Monday.
Governor Acharya Devvrat has sanctioned the commencement of this crucial session, which will shape the state's financial strategies for the upcoming year.
Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai is expected to present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 during this session, marking an important event in the state's fiscal planning calendar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Contentious Start: Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Sparks Controversy
France's Finance Minister Faces Challenge with New 2025 Budget
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Ready for Third Session
UN Women Executive Board to Hold First Regular Session of 2025 in New York
Ghana's Newly Named Finance Minister: A Strategic Appointment for Economic Revival