Gujarat Assembly's Financial Roadmap: Budget Session Announced

The Gujarat legislative assembly is set to hold its Budget Session from February 19 to March 28, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat has sanctioned the commencement of this crucial session, which will shape the state's financial strategies for the upcoming year.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai is expected to present the budget for the financial year 2025-26 during this session, marking an important event in the state's fiscal planning calendar.

