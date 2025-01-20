Trump's Trade Memo Sparks Market Movements

In an unexpected move, President-elect Donald Trump intends to issue a trade memo that examines U.S. trade relationships with China, Canada, and Mexico. This decision comes as an alternative to imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, a move he had hinted at during his campaign.

The dollar's value slumped significantly against major currencies such as the euro and the Chinese yuan, as global stock markets experienced a rally. The memo will direct federal agencies to scrutinize these countries' trade practices and compliance with existing trade agreements, without announcing new tariffs.

The forthcoming policy indicates a strategic approach that involves utilizing trade laws like Section 232 and Section 301 to conduct thorough investigations, rather than initiating immediate economic actions. This signals a shift in Trump's trade policy approach as he prepares to take office.

(With inputs from agencies.)