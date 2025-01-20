Left Menu

Trump's Trade Memo Sparks Market Movements

President-elect Donald Trump plans to issue a trade memo focusing on U.S. trade relations with China, Canada, and Mexico. Instead of imposing tariffs on his first day, Trump will have agencies investigate trade deficits and foreign trade policies, affecting global markets as the dollar falls and stocks rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:28 IST
Trump's Trade Memo Sparks Market Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, President-elect Donald Trump intends to issue a trade memo that examines U.S. trade relationships with China, Canada, and Mexico. This decision comes as an alternative to imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, a move he had hinted at during his campaign.

The dollar's value slumped significantly against major currencies such as the euro and the Chinese yuan, as global stock markets experienced a rally. The memo will direct federal agencies to scrutinize these countries' trade practices and compliance with existing trade agreements, without announcing new tariffs.

The forthcoming policy indicates a strategic approach that involves utilizing trade laws like Section 232 and Section 301 to conduct thorough investigations, rather than initiating immediate economic actions. This signals a shift in Trump's trade policy approach as he prepares to take office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025