Justice Delivered: Uncle Sentenced for Heinous Crime
A local court sentenced a man to 20 years for raping and impregnating his minor niece. The crime occurred in October 2019, in the absence of her family. The survivor eventually disclosed the crime in February 2020, and the uncle was convicted and fined Rs 65,000.
A man has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a local court for the heinous crime of raping and impregnating his minor niece. This verdict was delivered by the Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal, who also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on the offender.
The crime took place in October 2019. At that time, the 8th-grade student was home alone, as her family members were away for various reasons. The uncle seized the opportunity to enter her house and assault her, subsequently threatening her with dire consequences if she spoke of the incident.
The crime came to light in February 2020 when the survivor experienced a stomach ache, prompting medical attention that confirmed her pregnancy. Following her revelation, 24 individuals testified in court, leading to the convict's 20-year prison sentence and a monetary penalty.
