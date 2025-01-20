Left Menu

Tragedy in Bharatpur: Alleged Rape Leads to Protest and Violence

In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, family members of a rape victim who allegedly took her own life pelted stones at the suspect's house. They claim threats by the accused led to her suicide. Police have made one arrest; however, other suspects remain at large, intensifying tensions in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:35 IST
Tensions soared in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, as family members of a rape victim who allegedly committed suicide took matters into their own hands on Monday. They reportedly hurled stones at the accused's residence, while also vandalizing a motorcycle parked outside.

The family asserts that the victim took the drastic step after receiving threats from the accused on Sunday, urging her to retract her rape complaint. The police intervened to control the situation and deployed additional forces to maintain order in the area.

The victim's husband had previously filed a complaint in October 2024, and police confirmed that one accused is jailed while others remain at large. The husband claims that compromising images and videos of his wife were secretly taken and used as leverage by the neighbors.

