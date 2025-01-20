Police Uncover Illegal Sex Trade in Parkala

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested a man for allegedly running an illegal sex trade racket in Parkala, rescuing a woman during a Sunday afternoon raid.

The accused, identified as Sharanappa, was taken into custody following the operation at a lodge located near Parkala bus stand. Authorities acted on a tip-off, gathering crucial evidence that led to the raid.

Sharanappa, acting as a pimp according to police reports, was apprehended around 3.15 pm. Further investigations are ongoing at the Manipal Police Station to uncover more details about the racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)