Sub-Inspector Arrested in Attempted Rape Case

A sub-inspector at Magorra police station, Mohit Rana, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman colleague, officials confirmed.

The arrest came after the female sub-inspector reported that Rana tried to assault her after entering her room intoxicated. She also accused him of showing obscene videos.

Authorities, led by SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, found sufficient evidence to confirm the allegations. Rana attempted to destroy evidence but was detained and appeared in court, resulting in judicial custody.

