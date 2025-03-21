Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Arrested in Attempted Rape Case

Mohit Rana, a sub-inspector at Magorra police station, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a female colleague. The arrest followed accusations of inappropriate behavior and evidence tampering. An investigation led to his court appearance and subsequent judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:43 IST
Sub-Inspector Arrested in Attempted Rape Case
Sub-Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector at Magorra police station, Mohit Rana, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman colleague, officials confirmed.

The arrest came after the female sub-inspector reported that Rana tried to assault her after entering her room intoxicated. She also accused him of showing obscene videos.

Authorities, led by SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, found sufficient evidence to confirm the allegations. Rana attempted to destroy evidence but was detained and appeared in court, resulting in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025