Macron Advocates for European Defense Independence

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stern call for European countries to focus on boosting their domestic defense industries rather than relying on American arms. He made these remarks just ahead of U.S. President Trump's inauguration, emphasizing the need for Europe to enhance its defense spending.

Macron criticized the prevailing trend of European states purchasing American military materiel, underlining that such practices essentially subsidize foreign economies. He cited Germany's choice of U.S. and Israeli defense systems over European alternatives as an example of missed opportunities for regional collaboration.

The French leader stressed the urgency for Europe to develop its defense capabilities amid a potential U.S. military withdrawal from the continent and continued security threats from Russia. Macron proposed reducing the fragmentation of Europe's defense platforms and encouraged joint weapon development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)