Jammu & Kashmir Sets Stage for Panchayat Polls with Over 70 Lakh Voters

The Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has wrapped up its annual revision of panchayat electoral rolls, adding over 3.41 lakh new voters to its final count of 70 lakh eligible participants. Of these, more than 34 lakh are women, illustrating a balanced voter demographic following the annual update.

The revision process, which started on November 11 with the publication of draft rolls, included comprehensive updates such as new additions, deletions due to deaths or relocations, and rectifications of voter details. More than one lakh names were removed due to various reasons, and electoral details were corrected for several others.

The Commission lauded the cooperative effort of political entities and observers, emphasizing this as a continuous exercise to ensure voter inclusivity. Eligible individuals turning 18 by the qualifying date of January 1, 2025, can still register by submitting required documents to designated offices.

