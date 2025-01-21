Deadly Rebel Clashes in Colombian Jungles Unraveling Peace Efforts
Recent clashes between rival factions of Colombian rebels resulted in at least 20 deaths, highlighting ongoing struggles over jungle territories essential for drug trafficking. This violence follows previous conflicts involving the ELN, escalating peace tensions amid ongoing negotiations with the government.
- Country:
- Colombia
Over the weekend, clashes between rival Colombian rebel factions resulted in the deaths of at least 20 fighters in a strategic jungle region. This area is crucial for drug trafficking, a key aspect of the ongoing armed struggle in the country.
The clashes took place in the southeastern Guaviare region and follow a violent offensive by another group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), in the northeastern Catatumbo area. The earlier offensive caused significant casualties and displacement, with at least 80 reported dead and 11,000 displaced.
This latest violence underlines tensions within the factions that split from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) last April, with one faction engaged in peace talks with President Gustavo Petro and the other committed to continued conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Cross-Border Drug Trafficking in Srinagar
Haryana's Bold Move: Inter-State Secretariat Established to Combat Drug Trafficking
Kurdish Peace Talks: A New Chapter in Turkey's 40-Year Conflict
Major Drug Trafficking Ring Busted in Punjab
Gaza Peace Talks: A Step Towards Conflict Resolution