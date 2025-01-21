Deadly Rebel Clashes in Colombian Jungles Unraveling Peace Efforts

Over the weekend, clashes between rival Colombian rebel factions resulted in the deaths of at least 20 fighters in a strategic jungle region. This area is crucial for drug trafficking, a key aspect of the ongoing armed struggle in the country.

The clashes took place in the southeastern Guaviare region and follow a violent offensive by another group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), in the northeastern Catatumbo area. The earlier offensive caused significant casualties and displacement, with at least 80 reported dead and 11,000 displaced.

This latest violence underlines tensions within the factions that split from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) last April, with one faction engaged in peace talks with President Gustavo Petro and the other committed to continued conflict.

