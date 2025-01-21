Left Menu

Deadly Rebel Clashes in Colombian Jungles Unraveling Peace Efforts

Recent clashes between rival factions of Colombian rebels resulted in at least 20 deaths, highlighting ongoing struggles over jungle territories essential for drug trafficking. This violence follows previous conflicts involving the ELN, escalating peace tensions amid ongoing negotiations with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:31 IST
Deadly Rebel Clashes in Colombian Jungles Unraveling Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Over the weekend, clashes between rival Colombian rebel factions resulted in the deaths of at least 20 fighters in a strategic jungle region. This area is crucial for drug trafficking, a key aspect of the ongoing armed struggle in the country.

The clashes took place in the southeastern Guaviare region and follow a violent offensive by another group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), in the northeastern Catatumbo area. The earlier offensive caused significant casualties and displacement, with at least 80 reported dead and 11,000 displaced.

This latest violence underlines tensions within the factions that split from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) last April, with one faction engaged in peace talks with President Gustavo Petro and the other committed to continued conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025