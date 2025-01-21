Audit of Panama Ports Amid Trump's Canal Control Threats
The Panamanian government has initiated an audit of the Hong Kong-based Panama Ports Company, which oversees key ports near the Panama Canal. This move aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about potentially reclaiming control over the strategic trade route.
The audit notification for the Panama Ports Company, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings, was confirmed by the maritime authority in Panama. The process was initiated with auditors making an appearance at the company's local office.
A video shared on social media platform X by the Panamanian comptroller's office depicted auditors arriving at the Panama Ports Company's office, marking the commencement of a thorough evaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
