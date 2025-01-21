Audit of Panama Ports Amid Trump's Canal Control Threats

Panamanian officials have announced an audit of the Panama Ports Company, a Hong Kong-based firm managing ports adjacent to the Panama Canal. This action takes place against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions of recapturing stewardship over the crucial trade route.

The audit notification for the Panama Ports Company, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings, was confirmed by the maritime authority in Panama. The process was initiated with auditors making an appearance at the company's local office.

A video shared on social media platform X by the Panamanian comptroller's office depicted auditors arriving at the Panama Ports Company's office, marking the commencement of a thorough evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)