Left Menu

Audit of Panama Ports Amid Trump's Canal Control Threats

The Panamanian government has initiated an audit of the Hong Kong-based Panama Ports Company, which oversees key ports near the Panama Canal. This move aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about potentially reclaiming control over the strategic trade route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:58 IST
Audit of Panama Ports Amid Trump's Canal Control Threats

Panamanian officials have announced an audit of the Panama Ports Company, a Hong Kong-based firm managing ports adjacent to the Panama Canal. This action takes place against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions of recapturing stewardship over the crucial trade route.

The audit notification for the Panama Ports Company, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings, was confirmed by the maritime authority in Panama. The process was initiated with auditors making an appearance at the company's local office.

A video shared on social media platform X by the Panamanian comptroller's office depicted auditors arriving at the Panama Ports Company's office, marking the commencement of a thorough evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025