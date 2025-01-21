Left Menu

Dreams Deferred: The Asylum Seekers' Dilemma

Nidia Montenegro, a Venezuelan woman seeking asylum, reached the U.S. border in Tijuana only to find her long-awaited appointment canceled amid President Trump's national emergency declaration. Thousands face similar despair as border policies shift, leaving many stranded and uncertain of their futures.

Updated: 21-01-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:50 IST
Nidia Montenegro, fleeing violence and poverty in Venezuela, endured a harrowing journey through Mexico, only to reach Tijuana for a canceled U.S. asylum appointment that could have reunited her with her son in New York. The sudden cancellation, amid President Trump's national emergency at the border, left Montenegro and thousands of migrants in shock.

The CBP One app, crucial for scheduling asylum claims, delivered a disheartening alert to migrants in Mexico, nullifying existing appointments. Migrants across border cities like Ciudad Juarez and Piedras Negras faced similar disappointment, as news of canceled appointments spread, leaving many uncertain and upset.

Montenegro's optimism has dimmed, as she remains stranded just short of her goal. Despite the setback, she clings to the hope of attending her appointment, embodying the resilience and desperation echoed among migrants seeking a new beginning in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

