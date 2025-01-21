Dreams Deferred: The Asylum Seekers' Dilemma

Nidia Montenegro, fleeing violence and poverty in Venezuela, endured a harrowing journey through Mexico, only to reach Tijuana for a canceled U.S. asylum appointment that could have reunited her with her son in New York. The sudden cancellation, amid President Trump's national emergency at the border, left Montenegro and thousands of migrants in shock.

The CBP One app, crucial for scheduling asylum claims, delivered a disheartening alert to migrants in Mexico, nullifying existing appointments. Migrants across border cities like Ciudad Juarez and Piedras Negras faced similar disappointment, as news of canceled appointments spread, leaving many uncertain and upset.

Montenegro's optimism has dimmed, as she remains stranded just short of her goal. Despite the setback, she clings to the hope of attending her appointment, embodying the resilience and desperation echoed among migrants seeking a new beginning in the United States.

