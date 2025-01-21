Left Menu

Trump's Office Return Order Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating federal workers return to the office full-time, reversing the shift to remote work that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some supporters believe this move aims to streamline the civil service, replacing long-term employees with loyalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:41 IST
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has mandated federal workers return to in-office work five days a week. He signed the executive order in front of enthusiastic supporters at Washington's Capital One Arena on Monday.

This decision forces many white-collar government employees to abandon remote work, cutting the trend that began during the pandemic's early days. Allies suggest the return-to-work mandate might be a strategy to overhaul the civil service, facilitating replacements of long-time workers with loyalists.

A White House statement instructed department and agency heads to implement the directive swiftly but allowed exemptions if deemed necessary by the leaders. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who leads a cost-cutting body, predicted that ending the 'COVID-era privilege' of remote work would lead to 'a wave of voluntary terminations,' which he would welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

