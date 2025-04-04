Federal Judge Halts Trump's Health Fund Cuts Amid Pandemic Legal Battle

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plans to slash billions in federal funding designated for COVID-19 initiatives and essential public health projects across the nation.

US District Judge Mary McElroy announced her intention to issue a court order, requested by 23 states and the District of Columbia, to prevent these cuts. In her remarks, Judge McElroy emphasized the states' strong case likely to prevail on merits.

The states argue that the loss of $11 billion would cripple public health infrastructure, increasing vulnerability to future pandemics. The US Health and Human Services Department defends the cuts, claiming them unnecessary post-pandemic. This decision adds to a string of judicial setbacks challenging the Trump administration's policies.

