Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Health Fund Cuts Amid Pandemic Legal Battle

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from cutting billions in federal dollars intended for COVID-19 and public health projects, following a lawsuit from 23 states. This legal decision highlights the ongoing legal challenges faced by the administration concerning public health and other significant policy areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:55 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Health Fund Cuts Amid Pandemic Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plans to slash billions in federal funding designated for COVID-19 initiatives and essential public health projects across the nation.

US District Judge Mary McElroy announced her intention to issue a court order, requested by 23 states and the District of Columbia, to prevent these cuts. In her remarks, Judge McElroy emphasized the states' strong case likely to prevail on merits.

The states argue that the loss of $11 billion would cripple public health infrastructure, increasing vulnerability to future pandemics. The US Health and Human Services Department defends the cuts, claiming them unnecessary post-pandemic. This decision adds to a string of judicial setbacks challenging the Trump administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025