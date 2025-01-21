Left Menu

Trump's Revocation Reignites Auto Industry Debate

President Donald Trump revoked a 2021 executive order by Joe Biden that aimed for half of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. The order, while not legally binding, had automobile industry support. Trump plans to reconsider emissions rules mandating higher EV sales by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move on Monday, President Donald Trump rescinded a 2021 executive order initiated by Joe Biden, which aimed to ensure that 50% of vehicles sold by 2030 would be electric.

This target, although not legally enforceable, had garnered backing from both domestic and international car manufacturers, highlighting a significant industry shift toward electric vehicles.

Trump has further signaled a push to re-evaluate regulations demanding increased electric vehicle sales, shaping future emissions standards that could mandate 30% to 56% EVs by the year 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

