Trump's Revocation Reignites Auto Industry Debate

In a bold move on Monday, President Donald Trump rescinded a 2021 executive order initiated by Joe Biden, which aimed to ensure that 50% of vehicles sold by 2030 would be electric.

This target, although not legally enforceable, had garnered backing from both domestic and international car manufacturers, highlighting a significant industry shift toward electric vehicles.

Trump has further signaled a push to re-evaluate regulations demanding increased electric vehicle sales, shaping future emissions standards that could mandate 30% to 56% EVs by the year 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)