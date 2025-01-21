Left Menu

Tragic Loss: U.S. Border Patrol Agent Killed in the Line of Duty

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot on January 20 while on duty in northern Vermont, near the Canadian border. The incident is under investigation, with further details to be released by the Department of Homeland Security. The shooting occurred on Interstate 91 near Coventry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:06 IST
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was tragically shot and killed on duty on Monday, according to a statement from acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Benjamine Huffman. The incident occurred in the Swanton Sector of northern Vermont, near the Canadian border.

The Department of Homeland Security is rapidly investigating the shooting. They have pledged to provide more details as soon as they become available. The agent's death is a significant loss for the agency and the community.

The fatal shooting took place on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, approximately 20 miles from the Canadian border. Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

