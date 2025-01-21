Tragic Loss: U.S. Border Patrol Agent Killed in the Line of Duty
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot on January 20 while on duty in northern Vermont, near the Canadian border. The incident is under investigation, with further details to be released by the Department of Homeland Security. The shooting occurred on Interstate 91 near Coventry.
The fatal shooting took place on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, approximately 20 miles from the Canadian border. Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation of this tragic event.
