Tragic Loss: U.S. Border Patrol Agent Killed in the Line of Duty

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was tragically shot and killed on duty on Monday, according to a statement from acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Benjamine Huffman. The incident occurred in the Swanton Sector of northern Vermont, near the Canadian border.

The Department of Homeland Security is rapidly investigating the shooting. They have pledged to provide more details as soon as they become available. The agent's death is a significant loss for the agency and the community.

The fatal shooting took place on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, approximately 20 miles from the Canadian border. Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)