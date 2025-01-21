Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: US Border Patrol Agent Killed Near Canadian Border

A US Border Patrol agent was shot dead in northern Vermont near the Canadian border. The incident occurred on Interstate 91 in Coventry and involved additional casualties, including one fatality and an injury. Authorities are investigating the incident, which highlights the dangers faced by border patrol officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coventry | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:30 IST
An American Border Patrol agent lost his life in a tragic shooting incident on Monday in the northern part of Vermont, close to the Canadian border.

The FBI and Benjamine Huffman, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed the death. The incident also left one individual deceased and another injured, currently in custody.

The shooting took place on Interstate 91 in Coventry and resulted in a temporary closure of the highway. The investigation by the FBI and Homeland Security aims to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

