Trump's Trade Tactic Boosts Chinese Market Confidence

In an unexpected yet cautiously optimistic turn, Chinese stocks opened on an upward trend and the yuan appreciated against the dollar on Tuesday. The movement came amid signals from U.S. President Donald Trump that his initial trade strategy would focus on negotiation rather than immediate tariff implementation.

Trump, who returned to the White House with an ambitious agenda encompassing trade reform and deregulation, had not targeted China directly in his inaugural speech. He instead directed federal agencies to examine trade deficits and investigate issues of currency manipulation, offering a temporary relief rally for global markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index initially rose by 0.8%, but later stabilized, while the yuan increased by about 0.3% against the dollar. Though market relief may not persist, analysts perceive Trump's softer stance as generally positive, reflecting a pivot from his previous hardline rhetoric.

