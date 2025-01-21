Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Directive: Rolling Back Diversity and LGBTQ+ Protections

President Trump announced an order to classify individuals strictly as male or female, revoking policies that support racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights. This move fulfills his campaign promises to reverse Biden-era diversity initiatives, sparking opposition from civil rights groups and advocacy organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 08:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy reversal, President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday mandating the United States government to recognize only two sexes—male and female—deemed unchangeable. This marks a swift departure from policies aimed at racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights promoted by the Biden administration. The directive demands that government identification documents, such as passports and visas, reflect what the administration describes as an individual's immutable biological classification.

Within hours of taking office, Trump nullified 78 executive orders put forth by Joe Biden, including several designed to advance racial equity and combat discrimination against gay and transgender individuals. Among these repealed orders were those aimed at providing assistance to underserved communities and protecting rights based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Responding to Trump's initiatives, civil and human rights organizations have pledged to counter the administration's rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. Advocates argue these measures undermine progress and equality efforts for marginalized groups, noting the potential negative impact on DEI and transgender rights advancements. As the political debate intensifies, many corporations face a reckoning on maintaining or discarding their commitments to diversity initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

