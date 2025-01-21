Left Menu

Global Health Challenges: A Worldwide Perspective

Current global health issues are highlighted, including China's rural healthcare gap, EU's proposed ban on 'forever chemicals', and Trump's WHO exit. Additionally, developments in bird flu embargo, Marburg virus in Tanzania, tax exemptions for rare-disease drugs in India, and a new mpox variant in England are reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:28 IST
The latest in global health news reveals significant developments across various regions. China's rural areas struggle with healthcare accessibility, as exemplified by a heart attack victim's long wait for an ambulance. The EU plans to ban PFAS in consumer products, citing environmental and health concerns.

President Donald Trump's announcement to withdraw the US from the WHO marks another critical event, highlighting ongoing debates over the organization's role and funding. In another update, the US and Canada have eased their blockade on French poultry following France's bird flu vaccination program.

Further, Tanzania reports a Marburg virus outbreak, while India's Biocon seeks tax exemptions for life-saving drugs. In England, a new mpox variant case raises concerns. These events underscore diverse ongoing public health and policy challenges worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

