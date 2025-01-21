Intense Operation: Tracking Militants in Sopore

Efforts to flush out suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore region have entered their third day as security personnel persist in their search for those accountable for a soldier's fatality.

Authorities reveal that ongoing search operations in Zaloora Gujjarpati are hampered by challenging terrain, making it difficult to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, police have issued warnings against the dissemination of drone footage of the soldier's death, emphasizing it could jeopardize state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)