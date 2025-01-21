Left Menu

Intense Operation: Tracking Militants in Sopore

The anti-militancy operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area extends into its third day as security forces hunt down terrorists responsible for a soldier's death. The rugged terrain complicates the operation. Authorities caution against sharing sensitive drone footage on social media, citing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:50 IST
Intense Operation: Tracking Militants in Sopore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to flush out suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore region have entered their third day as security personnel persist in their search for those accountable for a soldier's fatality.

Authorities reveal that ongoing search operations in Zaloora Gujjarpati are hampered by challenging terrain, making it difficult to trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, police have issued warnings against the dissemination of drone footage of the soldier's death, emphasizing it could jeopardize state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025