Closure Report Looms in Wankhede's Atrocities Act Case Against Malik

Mumbai police are preparing to submit a closure report stating insufficient evidence in the Atrocities Act complaint lodged by Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB zonal director, against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. The complaint stemmed from allegations that Malik made defamatory remarks against Wankhede and his family, related to their caste, after Malik's son-in-law was arrested in a narcotics case.

In 2022, Wankhede accused Malik of insults following the arrest of Sameer Khan. Despite approaching the Bombay High Court to seek a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the court ruled that there was no merit for consideration based on the police's decision to file a 'C-summary report'.

The 'C-summary report' indicates that no evidence was found to prove the allegations, but Wankhede still retains the right to contest this decision in court. The bench emphasized that they did not delve into the case's merits, allowing all parties the opportunity to present their positions in future proceedings.

