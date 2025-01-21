Left Menu

The Quad: A Strategic Partnership in the Indo-Pacific

The Quad—a coalition of the US, India, Japan, and Australia—aims to address regional issues such as infrastructure and climate change while countering China's regional assertiveness. Established in 2007, it has grown in strategic importance, especially under US presidencies, enhancing defense cooperation among members.

Updated: 21-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:45 IST
The Quad, a coalition comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, has emerged as a pivotal diplomatic partnership in addressing regional challenges and countering China's assertive posture. Representing a third of global GDP, its renewed focus is set on infrastructure, climate change, and maritime security.

While commonly referred to as the 'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue', the Quad lacks a formal mutual defense pact akin to NATO's. Nonetheless, the coalition aims to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, increasing defence collaboration, notably in maritime domain awareness and interoperability among member coast guards.

Under successive US administrations, the Quad has scaled its defense strategies, with Japan, Australia, and the US boosting military spendings, while India maintains consistent defense allocations. The group's significance was reaffirmed in a Delaware summit, reflecting continued commitment toward regional stability amidst rising tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

