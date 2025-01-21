Left Menu

Ex-RPF Constable Referred for Mental Evaluation in High-Profile Train Shooting Case

Former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused of shooting four people on a train, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at Thane Mental Hospital after authorities reported his mental disorder. The court deemed this necessary for trial convenience, granting the prosecution's motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:03 IST
Ex-RPF Constable Referred for Mental Evaluation in High-Profile Train Shooting Case
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a court ordered former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary to undergo a mental health evaluation at Thane Mental Hospital. The decision came after Akola prison authorities informed the court of Chaudhary's mental disorder.

Chaudhary is accused of fatally shooting his senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July. He is currently held in Akola jail, Maharashtra, and was reported to need further treatment.

The prosecution agreed to his transfer for treatment, citing trial convenience. The court accepted the motion, acknowledging logistical challenges with video conferencing from Akola. Chaudhary, facing multiple charges, is to be moved to Thane Court with strict security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025