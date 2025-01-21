Ex-RPF Constable Referred for Mental Evaluation in High-Profile Train Shooting Case

On Tuesday, a court ordered former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary to undergo a mental health evaluation at Thane Mental Hospital. The decision came after Akola prison authorities informed the court of Chaudhary's mental disorder.

Chaudhary is accused of fatally shooting his senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express in July. He is currently held in Akola jail, Maharashtra, and was reported to need further treatment.

The prosecution agreed to his transfer for treatment, citing trial convenience. The court accepted the motion, acknowledging logistical challenges with video conferencing from Akola. Chaudhary, facing multiple charges, is to be moved to Thane Court with strict security.

(With inputs from agencies.)