Enforcement Directorate Takes Action: Luxury Hotels Seized in Patnitop

The Enforcement Directorate has clamped down on wrongful activities in Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir, by attaching two hotels valued at nearly Rs 15 crore. The assets, Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid, were allegedly built on unauthorized land, violating regulations set by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

Issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the provisional attachment follows a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against several hotel owners and PDA officials. These hotels allegedly converted residential properties for commercial use, constructed beyond sanctioned limits, and operated in restricted areas.

The federal agency asserts that both hotels exceeded the permissible area, engaging in illegal land encroachment and benefiting financially from these operations. The investigation highlights systemic regulatory failures, with significant oversight by PDA officials in enforcing compliance.

