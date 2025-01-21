Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Takes Action: Luxury Hotels Seized in Patnitop

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth approximately Rs 15 crore, comprising two hotels in Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir. These hotels were allegedly constructed illegally on encroached land and operated beyond the regulations prescribed by the Patnitop Development Authority, following a CBI FIR against multiple parties.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has clamped down on wrongful activities in Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir, by attaching two hotels valued at nearly Rs 15 crore. The assets, Hotel Trinetra Resorts and Hotel Green Orchid, were allegedly built on unauthorized land, violating regulations set by the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

Issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the provisional attachment follows a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against several hotel owners and PDA officials. These hotels allegedly converted residential properties for commercial use, constructed beyond sanctioned limits, and operated in restricted areas.

The federal agency asserts that both hotels exceeded the permissible area, engaging in illegal land encroachment and benefiting financially from these operations. The investigation highlights systemic regulatory failures, with significant oversight by PDA officials in enforcing compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

