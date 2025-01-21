Left Menu

Kalwa Motorcycle Heist: Young Duo Nabbed

Two young men were arrested in Kalwa, Thane district, over the alleged theft of motorcycles, tracked via technical intelligence and CCTV. Shekar Das and Randeep Arote were apprehended, while another suspect remains at large. Four stolen bikes were recovered, resolving multiple theft cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:09 IST
Kalwa Motorcycle Heist: Young Duo Nabbed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended two young men from Kalwa in Thane district for their alleged involvement in a series of motorcycle thefts, according to a police report released on Tuesday.

The suspects, Shekar Das, 18, and Randeep Arote, 19, were tracked down through the use of technical intelligence and CCTV footage. This successful operation was conducted on Sunday, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Four stolen motorcycles were seized from the arrested pair, with police linking them to at least four theft cases in Kalwa and one in Rabodi. However, another suspect involved in the crimes is still at large, investigators revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025