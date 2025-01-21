Kalwa Motorcycle Heist: Young Duo Nabbed
Two young men were arrested in Kalwa, Thane district, over the alleged theft of motorcycles, tracked via technical intelligence and CCTV. Shekar Das and Randeep Arote were apprehended, while another suspect remains at large. Four stolen bikes were recovered, resolving multiple theft cases.
Authorities have apprehended two young men from Kalwa in Thane district for their alleged involvement in a series of motorcycle thefts, according to a police report released on Tuesday.
The suspects, Shekar Das, 18, and Randeep Arote, 19, were tracked down through the use of technical intelligence and CCTV footage. This successful operation was conducted on Sunday, law enforcement officials confirmed.
Four stolen motorcycles were seized from the arrested pair, with police linking them to at least four theft cases in Kalwa and one in Rabodi. However, another suspect involved in the crimes is still at large, investigators revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
