Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Tahir Hussain's Interim Bail Plea Amidst Delhi Polls

Tahir Hussain, a former Delhi councillor and accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, seeks interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Despite being granted bail in nine cases, Hussain remains in custody, with charges framed after three years. The Supreme Court will consider the plea further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:23 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Tahir Hussain's Interim Bail Plea Amidst Delhi Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has requested a response from Delhi police regarding the interim bail plea of Tahir Hussain, a former councillor and accused in the Delhi riots. Hussain aims to campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed the police to prepare for arguments in the subsequent hearing. The court indicated that if a strong case for bail is presented, interim bail may be granted.

Hussain faces multiple allegations of instigating violence during the 2020 Delhi riots. He has been granted bail in nine out of eleven related cases, yet remains in custody. The Delhi High Court previously denied his interim bail plea, citing the severity of charges, including a money laundering case and a UAPA case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025