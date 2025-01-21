Supreme Court Weighs Tahir Hussain's Interim Bail Plea Amidst Delhi Polls
Tahir Hussain, a former Delhi councillor and accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, seeks interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Despite being granted bail in nine cases, Hussain remains in custody, with charges framed after three years. The Supreme Court will consider the plea further.
The Supreme Court has requested a response from Delhi police regarding the interim bail plea of Tahir Hussain, a former councillor and accused in the Delhi riots. Hussain aims to campaign for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.
A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed the police to prepare for arguments in the subsequent hearing. The court indicated that if a strong case for bail is presented, interim bail may be granted.
Hussain faces multiple allegations of instigating violence during the 2020 Delhi riots. He has been granted bail in nine out of eleven related cases, yet remains in custody. The Delhi High Court previously denied his interim bail plea, citing the severity of charges, including a money laundering case and a UAPA case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
