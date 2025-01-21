Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Bold Move: Negotiating Peace with Afghanistan

In a significant move towards regional stability, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, declared plans to dispatch a delegation to Afghanistan within two weeks. This effort aims to tackle pressing Pak-Afghan issues, including the persistent challenge of cross-border militancy.

Addressing the media, Gandapur underscored the futility of combating terrorism solely through aggressive measures like operations and air strikes. He advocated for dialogue, highlighting provincial-level talks as a necessary step after the federal attempts with Afghanistan bore no fruit.

With the region's escalating violence following the Taliban's 2021 resurgence, Gandapur eyes diplomacy for peace. He remained hopeful about cooperation from Kabul, stressing his party's commitment to resolving differences through negotiations rather than force.

(With inputs from agencies.)