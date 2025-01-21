Left Menu

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Bold Move: Negotiating Peace with Afghanistan

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announced plans to send a delegation to Afghanistan to address issues like cross-border militancy. He emphasized dialogue over force. Amid rising violence since the Taliban's 2021 return, Gandapur criticized political rivalries and championed negotiations for regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:19 IST
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Bold Move: Negotiating Peace with Afghanistan
Ali Amin Khan Gandapur
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move towards regional stability, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, declared plans to dispatch a delegation to Afghanistan within two weeks. This effort aims to tackle pressing Pak-Afghan issues, including the persistent challenge of cross-border militancy.

Addressing the media, Gandapur underscored the futility of combating terrorism solely through aggressive measures like operations and air strikes. He advocated for dialogue, highlighting provincial-level talks as a necessary step after the federal attempts with Afghanistan bore no fruit.

With the region's escalating violence following the Taliban's 2021 resurgence, Gandapur eyes diplomacy for peace. He remained hopeful about cooperation from Kabul, stressing his party's commitment to resolving differences through negotiations rather than force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025