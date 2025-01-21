Debate Intensifies Over Simultaneous Election Bills

The joint parliamentary committee set to scrutinize the simultaneous election bills is scheduled to meet for the second time on January 31, as per the Lok Sabha's online agenda. Two key pieces of legislation, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, are under detailed review.

The initial meeting took place on January 8, featuring a briefing by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The debate was lively, with opposition members condemning the proposals as an affront to constitutional federalism, and BJP lawmakers praising them as a reflection of public will.

The committee, headed by BJP's PP Chaudhary, has expanded from 31 to 39 members, incorporating politicians from diverse parties including Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha. It consists of 27 Lok Sabha members and 12 Rajya Sabha members, aiming to broaden the examination of the bills.

