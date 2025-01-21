Left Menu

World Powers Negotiating Path to Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed negotiations with Donald Trump, focusing on a potential peace deal for Ukraine, and international matters like Korea and Syria. Both leaders expressed readiness to engage with the U.S. under a respectful, mutually beneficial relationship.

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held discussions on Tuesday regarding talks with Donald Trump. The dialogue focused on achieving a peace deal to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

The exchange, which lasted one hour and 35 minutes, also covered pivotal global issues involving Korea, the Middle East, Syria, and Taiwan. Xi updated Putin on a recent conversation with Trump, Ushakov reported.

Xi and Putin affirmed their countries' willingness to foster constructive relations with the United States, provided that the Trump administration shows interest in reciprocity and respect, highlighted Ushakov.

