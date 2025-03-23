Left Menu

South Korean Woman Arrested for Illegal Border Crossing in India

A South Korean woman was arrested by Indian authorities for illegally entering the country through Nepal. Identified as Park Seryeon, she altered her name and failed to present valid documents. Investigations revealed her links to a religious group, prompting further inquiry by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:53 IST
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A South Korean national has been arrested at the India-Nepal border for allegedly illegal entry into the country. The arrest was made by a joint team consisting of the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Caught near Seemant Inter College, Rupaidiha, Park Seryeon, identified through her altered name, Yogsuk, failed to produce the necessary documents during interrogation. Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tewari confirmed the woman's identity and her inability to justify her entry.

Authorities seized her passport, laptop, and other documents. Connections between Park Seryeon and the Church of God (World Mission Society) have surfaced, leading to an ongoing investigation by the police and the SSB, as noted by the 42nd battalion's Commandant, Ganga Singh Udavat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

