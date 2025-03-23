Devastating Wildfires Blaze Through South Korea

At least four individuals, including three firefighters, have tragically lost their lives in a series of wildfires sweeping through South Korea. The Korea Forest Service reported the wildfires have also left six people injured as they continue to grapple with the flames fueled by dry and windy conditions.

Authorities deployed more than 9,000 personnel and 105 helicopters to combat the blazes primarily affecting the southeastern regions. The fires have razed approximately 6,300 hectares of forest, compelling over 1,500 residents to evacuate as residential buildings and even a temple bore the brunt of the disaster.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok addressed a disaster response meeting, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of those fighting the fires. Choi pledged full utilization of available resources to extinguish the infernos and protect the affected communities.

