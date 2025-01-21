Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: ICC Warrant Leads to Libyan Judicial Police Official's Capture in Italy

Italian authorities arrested Osama Njeem, a senior member of Libya's judicial police, in Turin on an ICC war crimes warrant. Identified by Italian media, Njeem managed a Tripoli migrant center. The arrest highlights criticism of EU-Libya migration deals, accused of enabling migrant abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:59 IST
A senior Libyan judicial police official was arrested in Turin by Italian authorities acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for war crimes, according to insider information reported Tuesday.

Identified variously as Njeem Osama Elamsry or Osama Njeem, the suspect managed a migrant center in Tripoli. His arrest followed a tip from Interpol, Italian media sources la Repubblica and Avvenire disclosed.

The incident reignites criticism of EU-Libya migration agreements, condemned by charities and the UN for failing to prevent migrant abuses. Italian NGO Mediterranea welcomed the arrest while questioning the ethical integrity of the existing agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

