A U.S. military assessment team is scheduled to arrive in Cyprus this week to evaluate defense infrastructure enhancements, Cypriot officials have announced. The initiative follows Washington's reaffirmation of cooperation with the Mediterranean island.

According to Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the team from Germany will provide expertise and proposals on infrastructure improvements to boost interoperability with the U.S. and other allied nations. The assessment is set to occur at a military base in Paphos' western region.

Cyprus, strategically positioned near the Middle East, is a crucial player in regional evacuation efforts. The country has strengthened ties with the U.S., although the collaboration faces criticism from Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state. The assessment will consider upgrading airbase facilities for large-scale evacuations if required.

