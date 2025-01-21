Left Menu

Strategic Defense Upgrade: U.S.-Cyprus Military Cooperation Expands

A U.S. military team is in Cyprus to assess defense infrastructure improvements as part of a strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit aims to enhance interoperability and develop evacuation capabilities. The collaboration has been criticized by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:23 IST
Strategic Defense Upgrade: U.S.-Cyprus Military Cooperation Expands
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A U.S. military assessment team is scheduled to arrive in Cyprus this week to evaluate defense infrastructure enhancements, Cypriot officials have announced. The initiative follows Washington's reaffirmation of cooperation with the Mediterranean island.

According to Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the team from Germany will provide expertise and proposals on infrastructure improvements to boost interoperability with the U.S. and other allied nations. The assessment is set to occur at a military base in Paphos' western region.

Cyprus, strategically positioned near the Middle East, is a crucial player in regional evacuation efforts. The country has strengthened ties with the U.S., although the collaboration faces criticism from Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state. The assessment will consider upgrading airbase facilities for large-scale evacuations if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025