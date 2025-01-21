Left Menu

Judgment Deferred: Delhi Court Delays Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court has postponed its decision regarding a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Special judge Kaveri Baweja rescheduled the verdict to January 31, 2025, after the prosecution requested additional time to address certain legal points and respond to defense arguments.

A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in a high-profile murder case stemming from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Originally expected on Tuesday, special judge Kaveri Baweja postponed the decision to January 31, upon the prosecution's request for more time to argue specific points.

The prosecution sought to present additional arguments in response to the defense counsel's January 8, 2025 submissions. Public prosecutor's application highlighted that these points were crucial for a fair adjudication of the case, specifically addressing issues raised during the defense's presentation.

The case involves the alleged killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh during the riots. Accused of leading a violent mob, Sajjan Kumar, currently in Tihar jail, attended the proceedings via video conferencing. Initial charges were framed against him on December 16, 2021, indicating his active participation in the mob's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

