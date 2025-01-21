Major Drug Seizure Strikes at Srinagar's Daring Trafficking Network
A significant cache of illegal drugs was seized by Srinagar Police at a courier service in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. The operation recovered 220 bottles and 15 boxes of banned substances, leading to a registered case and ongoing investigation to disrupt the drug supply chain.
In a decisive operation against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police seized a substantial amount of illegal drugs at a courier service in Karan Nagar. The action followed credible intelligence.
During the raid, authorities recovered 220 bottles of a banned substance and 15 boxes of another banned drug. Legal protocols were strictly followed during the intervention.
A case has been registered, and investigations are in full swing to dismantle the extensive drug network. A manhunt is also underway for those involved in this illegal operation.
