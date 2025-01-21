Left Menu

Major Drug Seizure Strikes at Srinagar's Daring Trafficking Network

A significant cache of illegal drugs was seized by Srinagar Police at a courier service in Karan Nagar, Srinagar. The operation recovered 220 bottles and 15 boxes of banned substances, leading to a registered case and ongoing investigation to disrupt the drug supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police seized a substantial amount of illegal drugs at a courier service in Karan Nagar. The action followed credible intelligence.

During the raid, authorities recovered 220 bottles of a banned substance and 15 boxes of another banned drug. Legal protocols were strictly followed during the intervention.

A case has been registered, and investigations are in full swing to dismantle the extensive drug network. A manhunt is also underway for those involved in this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

