Major Drug Seizure Strikes at Srinagar's Daring Trafficking Network

In a decisive operation against drug trafficking, Srinagar Police seized a substantial amount of illegal drugs at a courier service in Karan Nagar. The action followed credible intelligence.

During the raid, authorities recovered 220 bottles of a banned substance and 15 boxes of another banned drug. Legal protocols were strictly followed during the intervention.

A case has been registered, and investigations are in full swing to dismantle the extensive drug network. A manhunt is also underway for those involved in this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)