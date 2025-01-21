Mysterious Death of Businessman in Lucknow Hotel Sparks Investigation
The body of Nilesh Bhandari, a businessman from Rajasthan, was discovered in a Lucknow hotel, prompting a police investigation. Bhandari was found without visible injuries, and his female companion is missing. The police are actively searching for her, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Nilesh Bhandari, a 44-year-old businessman from Rajasthan, was found dead at a Lucknow hotel, sparking a police investigation. His body was discovered in the bathroom, with no visible injuries, and his female companion is currently missing.
Police official Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that Bhandari had checked into the hotel in Kamta with the woman two days before his body was found. The hotel's management contacted the police upon discovering the death on Monday.
The local authorities have registered a case and are seeking the missing woman. Family members of the deceased have arrived in Lucknow, and the investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding this mysterious incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- Rajasthan
- businessman
- investigation
- hotel
- Nilesh Bhandari
- police
- missing woman
- death
- mystery
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, detained: Police.
Suresh Chandrakar, prime accused in Chhattisgarh journalist murder case, taken into custody by SIT from Hyderabad: Police.
ITC Demerger: Unveiling New Horizons for Hotel Business
Itanagar Police Unmask Prolific Theft Syndicate