Mysterious Death of Businessman in Lucknow Hotel Sparks Investigation

Nilesh Bhandari, a 44-year-old businessman from Rajasthan, was found dead at a Lucknow hotel, sparking a police investigation. His body was discovered in the bathroom, with no visible injuries, and his female companion is currently missing.

Police official Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that Bhandari had checked into the hotel in Kamta with the woman two days before his body was found. The hotel's management contacted the police upon discovering the death on Monday.

The local authorities have registered a case and are seeking the missing woman. Family members of the deceased have arrived in Lucknow, and the investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding this mysterious incident.

