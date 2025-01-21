Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Businessman in Lucknow Hotel Sparks Investigation

The body of Nilesh Bhandari, a businessman from Rajasthan, was discovered in a Lucknow hotel, prompting a police investigation. Bhandari was found without visible injuries, and his female companion is missing. The police are actively searching for her, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:46 IST
Mysterious Death of Businessman in Lucknow Hotel Sparks Investigation
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

Nilesh Bhandari, a 44-year-old businessman from Rajasthan, was found dead at a Lucknow hotel, sparking a police investigation. His body was discovered in the bathroom, with no visible injuries, and his female companion is currently missing.

Police official Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that Bhandari had checked into the hotel in Kamta with the woman two days before his body was found. The hotel's management contacted the police upon discovering the death on Monday.

The local authorities have registered a case and are seeking the missing woman. Family members of the deceased have arrived in Lucknow, and the investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding this mysterious incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025