High Court Quashes Case, Orders Community Service

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a 2017 case against a man who rode a two-wheeler without a helmet and licence as a minor, imposing community service and surrendering his driving licence. His mother must contribute to a charity after misconduct during police questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bombay High Court has quashed a case against a man, who as a minor in 2017, was found riding a two-wheeler without a helmet and licence. While dismissing the case, the court has mandated that the individual must perform community service at a local hospital over four Sundays.

The court order, issued on January 16, was delivered by a division bench including Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Rajesh Patil. They instructed the man to deposit his driving licence with the police for a duration of three months citing his educational status and job prospects as reasons to clear his record.

The FIR registered against him could negatively impact his employment opportunities, the court noted, affirming the need for the man to pledge the consistent use of a helmet while riding. In a related directive, his mother was also relieved of charges but ordered to pay Rs 25,000 to NGO 'In Defense of Animals' for her behavior during police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

